Adani Group’s debt rose nearly 21% in the past year: report

Adani firms have over the past few years improved on a key metric measuring a company’s ability to service its liabilities, according to the data seen by Bloomberg. The ratio of net debt to run-rate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was about 3.2 in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended in March. That’s down from what an Adani report from last September showed to be 7.6 in 2013.

