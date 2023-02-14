Adani Group's structure: Multi-decade story of high growth centered around infra and utility core
- As of December 31, 2022, the Group holds 72.6% of Adani Enterprises which is the flagship company.
- Further, the flagship firm has a majority to full shareholding in businesses scattered from the energy to FMCG segment.
While announcing its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, Adani Enterprises also highlighted the Gautam Adani-backed group's multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure and utility core.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×