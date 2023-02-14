Home / Companies / News /  Adani Group's structure: Multi-decade story of high growth centered around infra and utility core
Back

Adani Group's structure: Multi-decade story of high growth centered around infra and utility core

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 04:15 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The Group's business is across energy, infrastructure, power, to FMCG. (MINT_PRINT)Premium
The Group's business is across energy, infrastructure, power, to FMCG. (MINT_PRINT)

  • As of December 31, 2022, the Group holds 72.6% of Adani Enterprises which is the flagship company.
  • Further, the flagship firm has a majority to full shareholding in businesses scattered from the energy to FMCG segment.

While announcing its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, Adani Enterprises also highlighted the Gautam Adani-backed group's multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure and utility core.

Here's how Adani Group's structure is scattered around a diverse business portfolio.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group holds 72.6% of Adani Enterprises which is the flagship company.

Further, the flagship firm has a majority to full shareholding in businesses scattered from the energy to FMCG segment.

By end of Q3 of FY23, Adani Enterprises holds a 100% stake each directly in Adani New Industries, Adani Airport Holdings, and Adani Roads Transport. Also, the company holds a 50% stake in AdaniConneX which is a joint venture with EdgeConnex. These businesses fall under energy & utility, and transport & logistics.

Also, Adani Enterprises holds 100% each in PVC, copper & aluminum, and Mining Services & Commercial Mining. Additionally, it holds 100% of Adani Digital Limited. Moreover, Adani Enterprises has a 44% stake in food FMCG player Adani Wilmar. These firms fall under materials, metal & mining, and direct-to-customer businesses.

Furthermore, under energy & utility, the group holds a 60.8% stake in Adani Green Energy, 74.2% in Adani Transmission, and 75% in Adani Power. The group holds a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas which is a JV with Total Energies.

In transport and logistics, the Group holds a 65.1% stake in Adani Ports, and a 100% stake in North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT).

Under the cement business, the Group holds s 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns a 6.64% stake in ACC.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x