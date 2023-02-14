While announcing its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, Adani Enterprises also highlighted the Gautam Adani-backed group's multi-decade story of high growth centered around infrastructure and utility core.

Here's how Adani Group's structure is scattered around a diverse business portfolio.

As of December 31, 2022, the Group holds 72.6% of Adani Enterprises which is the flagship company.

Further, the flagship firm has a majority to full shareholding in businesses scattered from the energy to FMCG segment.

By end of Q3 of FY23, Adani Enterprises holds a 100% stake each directly in Adani New Industries, Adani Airport Holdings, and Adani Roads Transport. Also, the company holds a 50% stake in AdaniConneX which is a joint venture with EdgeConnex. These businesses fall under energy & utility, and transport & logistics.

Also, Adani Enterprises holds 100% each in PVC, copper & aluminum, and Mining Services & Commercial Mining. Additionally, it holds 100% of Adani Digital Limited. Moreover, Adani Enterprises has a 44% stake in food FMCG player Adani Wilmar. These firms fall under materials, metal & mining, and direct-to-customer businesses.

Furthermore, under energy & utility, the group holds a 60.8% stake in Adani Green Energy, 74.2% in Adani Transmission, and 75% in Adani Power. The group holds a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas which is a JV with Total Energies.

In transport and logistics, the Group holds a 65.1% stake in Adani Ports, and a 100% stake in North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT).

Under the cement business, the Group holds s 63.15% stake in Ambuja Cement which in turn owns 50.05% in ACC Limited. Adani directly owns a 6.64% stake in ACC.