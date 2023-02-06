Adani Group's UK units dropped Deloitte as auditor for smaller firm
- Reports say Crowe UK has replaced the Big Four firm as the auditor of UK entities including Adani Energy Holdings Ltd after the Indian firm bought them in 2021
The Adani Group has dropped Deloitte as the auditor of its various subsidiaries in the UK last year, replacing it with a far smaller accountancy firm, according to a Bloomberg report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×