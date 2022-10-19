Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Group says committed to open offer for NDTV

Adani Group says committed to open offer for NDTV

1 min read . 07:11 PM ISTLivemint
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings

  • The group had missed the date the date for the launch of an open offer for NDTV

Adani Group on Wednesday said that it is committed to completing the process of an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV and has asked SEBI to provide comments on its draft open offer letter.

The group had missed the date the date for the launch of an open offer for NDTV.

The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over 400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18 per cent in the news group at any time.

