Adani Group says committed to open offer for NDTV

Adani Group on Wednesday said that it is committed to completing the process of an open offer to buy an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV and has asked SEBI to provide comments on its draft open offer letter.
The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18 per cent in the news group at any time.