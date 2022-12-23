Adani Group secures NDTV as Roys announce exit

“We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognised as India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster," the Roys said in a statement.