NEW DELHI : Adani Group, which operates the Ahmedabad airport, has asked the aviation regulator, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to revise an order for closure of the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for maintenance purposes from January to May 2022, a few days after the airport authorities informed the airlines about airport closure for up to nine hours daily, between 10 November 2021 and 31 May 2022.

The decision to revise closure dates for the airport comes ahead of the festive season, a period during which air passenger traffic is expected to recover strongly following the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, which adversely impacted the aviation sector.

"The runway maintenance and closure were initially proposed from 10th November, 2021 to 31st May, 2022, however owing to the onset of the festive season and feedback from the industry fraternity we are evaluating the condition and reducing the closure period to make the airport available for our passengers," Adani Group said in a statement on Thursday.

"Accordingly, we have already applied to DGCA for revised schedule starting from 3rd January, 2022 till May, 2022 from 9 am to 6 pm except on public holidays and Sundays. This is to ensure reduced passenger inconvenience and a seamless service experience during this period," it added.

Earlier on 15 September, a NOTAM (notice to airmen) was issued stating that the Ahmedabad airport will be closed for up to nine hours daily, between 3.30 am and 12.30 pm -- except for Sunday and national holidays -- from 10 November 2021 to 31 May 2022.

As a result, the airport's sole runway 05/23 will not be available for landing and take-off during the period the rehabilitation work is being carried out, the NOTAM said.

NOTAM or Notice to Airmen are notices distributed by means of telecommunication containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations. NOTAM in India is issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A copy of the NOTAM has been reviewed by Mint.

"The work will focus on Runway Overlaying, Runway Strip Grading and Slope assessment, Runway End Safety Area (RESA) Grading and Slope assessment, along with Stormwater drain construction and Reinstallation of Signages on maneuvering area," Adani Group added in the statement.

An airline official with direct knowledge of the matter told Mint that while the airlines were informed about the NOTAM on 15 September, they were on 16 September informed that the closure of airport could be postponed to January period as this is slated to impact traffic during the festive season.

"Airline operations would have been definitely impacted when the airport is closed nine hours daily for a long period of time and especially during the festive period," the airline official said.

"This would lead to huge losses for airlines as well as the airport," the official added.

As things stand, the Ahmedabad airport is currently closed every Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm for runway repairs, till October.

Ahmedabad is one of the busiest non top metropolitan airports in the country which connects to several international and domestic destinations.

