Adani Group seeks to revise closure dates for Ahmedabad airport during festive season

NEW DELHI : Adani Group, which operates the Ahmedabad airport, has asked the aviation regulator, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to revise an order for closure of the city's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for maintenance purposes from January to May 2022, a few days after the airport authorities informed the airlines about airport closure for up to nine hours daily, between 10 November 2021 and 31 May 2022.