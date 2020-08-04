Adani group shows interest to acquire debt-laden HDIL

Adani Properties, Suraksha Asset Reconstruction and Sunteck Realty are among six players which have shown initial interest to acquire HDIL through the insolvency resolution process, according to a regulatory filing. HDIL is under corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by resolution professional, Abhay N Manudhane, appointed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.