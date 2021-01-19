Adani group signs concession agreement with AAI for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 12:15 PM IST
The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.
Adani Group on Tuesday announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Airports Authority of India(AAI) for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports.
"We are pleased to inform you that Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have signed the Concession Agreement on 19th January, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the Operations," the company said in a regulatory filing today.
"The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date," the company added in the filing.
Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for six AAI airports namely Lucknow, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.
Developing story
