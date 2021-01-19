Adani group signs concession agreement with AAI for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports1 min read . 12:15 PM IST
The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.
Adani Group on Tuesday announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Airports Authority of India(AAI) for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports.
Adani Group on Tuesday announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Airports Authority of India(AAI) for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports.
"We are pleased to inform you that Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have signed the Concession Agreement on 19th January, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the Operations," the company said in a regulatory filing today.
"We are pleased to inform you that Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have signed the Concession Agreement on 19th January, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the Operations," the company said in a regulatory filing today.
Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality
"The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date," the company added in the filing.
Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for six AAI airports namely Lucknow, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019.
Developing story
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.