Adani Group still significant investor in Australia: High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Barry O'Farrell confirmed that despite the Hindenburg report, no reports from Australia of any effect on business arrived and Adani's investment is fully functioning in Australia.
Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday said that Adani group is still a significant investor in Australia. "Adani's investment is fully functioning in Australia. No reports I see from Australia of any effect on business, he is still a significant investor," O'Farrell said on Monday.
