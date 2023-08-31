Adani stocks, bonds fall after report; volatility may continue3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM IST
MUMBAI : Adani Group stocks and bonds fell after global news reports alleged insiders invested in group shares in violation of regulatory norms on minimum public shareholding. The combined market capitalisation of 10 group companies fell by ₹35,210 crore, while Adani bond yields traded offshore rose as a risk off sentiment.