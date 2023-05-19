Adani stocks rally after panel report1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Two of the stocks which fell well over 20% so far this month – Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission – on being excluded from the MSCI Standard Indices by global index provider MSCI also staged smart recoveries
Adani Group stocks recovered sharply from day lows after a Supreme Court-appointed panel prima facie found no evidence of stock price manipulation as alleged by the Hindenburg report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×