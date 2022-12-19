"With the consumer alpha launch of Adani One, we have taken a step forward in our digital journey. It’s our collective effort to build a digital twin that will eventually parallel our traditional businesses. Starting with the airport vertical, this launch aims to gather precious customer insights and feedback that will help us improve their experience across touchpoints and make their experience seamless. I request you to join us on our voyage into exciting times and #ExperienceGoodness," said Nitin Sethi, senior vice president and chief digital officer, consumer business at Adani Group, in his LinkedIn post.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}