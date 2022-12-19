Adani Group takes digital route with Adani One, airport vertical integrated first1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- Through the platform, users will be able to book flights, cab, check flight status, shop for duty-free products, and more
The Adani Group on Monday launched its consumer platform, Adani One, which the company has rolled out for its airport vertical.
The Adani Group on Monday launched its consumer platform, Adani One, which the company has rolled out for its airport vertical.
Through the platform, users will be able to book flights, cab, check flight status, shop for duty-free products, and more.
Through the platform, users will be able to book flights, cab, check flight status, shop for duty-free products, and more.
"With the consumer alpha launch of Adani One, we have taken a step forward in our digital journey. It’s our collective effort to build a digital twin that will eventually parallel our traditional businesses. Starting with the airport vertical, this launch aims to gather precious customer insights and feedback that will help us improve their experience across touchpoints and make their experience seamless. I request you to join us on our voyage into exciting times and #ExperienceGoodness," said Nitin Sethi, senior vice president and chief digital officer, consumer business at Adani Group, in his LinkedIn post.
Adani Group currently operates seven airports Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than $4 billion in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.
Adani Group helmed by Gautam Adani in that an interview with had said that company plans to launch a 'super app' in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services.
Recently, Uber and Adani Airports Holding Limited have partnered to offer passengers a number of passenger-focused initiatives. There are designated Uber pickup zones with signs at India's major airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Jaipur, among others, where travelers may book journeys.
Last year, Adani Group had acquired minority stake in travel app Cleartrip.