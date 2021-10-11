Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Monday took over the responsibilities of the Jaipur International Airport from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport has been leased out to the group by the government of India for a period of 50 years. For the last two months, officials from Adani group have been observing operations at the airport.

The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate had delayed taking over Jaipur Airport and sought a six-month extension till December 2021, citing force majeure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However, the government has given it three months to take over the management.

Jaipur airport is the 11th busiest airport in India in daily scheduled flight operations. Located in the southern suburb of Sanganer, the airport was granted the status of international airport on 29 December 2005. The civil apron can accommodate 14 aircraft and the new terminal building can handle up to 1,000 passengers at a time.

Airport director J S Balhara handed over a symbolic key of the airport to Chief Airport Officer Adani Jaipur International Ltd Vishnu Jha in the presence of other officials.

The company took over the airport at 12:00 am Monday.

Balhara said that the company will work on the operations, management and development of the Jaipur airport through PPP mode.

Recently, Adani Enterprises arm Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) has took over the management control of series of airports in India including the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

“Our airport expansion strategy is intended to help converge our nation’s Tier 1 cities with the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a hub and spoke model. This is fundamental to enabling a greater equalization of India’s urban–rural divide, as well as making international travel seamless and smooth," Gautam Adani had said earlier.

AAHL became the country’s largest airport operator after it took a controlling stake in MIAL earlier this year. Adani Group has also won competitive bids to run the airports in, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Lucknow, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.