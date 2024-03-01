Adani Group tells investors sale of new overseas bond worth $409 million due next week: Report
The Indian conglomerate’s capital-raising activities are under scrutiny after a scathing report by short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging malfeasance triggered a rout in its stocks and bonds
Representatives of Adani Group told investors the sale of a new overseas bond worth $409 million is expected to take place next week, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks were confidential.
