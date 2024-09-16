Adani Group terms press statement on its Kenya projects as fake

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Adani Group on Monday categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases", including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats", related to the Group's presence in Kenya.

"We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," the Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement.

The Group said that all its official press releases are made available on its websites.