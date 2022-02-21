Adani Group ties up with Canada's Ballard for hydrogen fuel cells in India

“Our ability to build a world-class green hydrogen value chain will be critical in facilitating the energy transition and we are excited to partner with Ballard, a global leader in fuel cell technology, to create a shared fuel cell ecosystem in India. We will be deploying innovative use cases across our businesses with fuel cell trucks, mining equipment, marine vessels, off-road vehicles, and critical industrial power. We will shape the industry through this strategic collaboration," said Vneet S. Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Ltd.