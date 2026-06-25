Adani Group to build 10 GW nuclear power capacity by 2035, Chairman Gautam Adani says will expand energy portfolio

Gautam Adani's conglomerate is looking to foray into the nuclear power by building 10 GW capacity by 2035, as it plans to expand its energy portfolio into the atomic energy space, according to a PTI report.
Speaking to shareholders at the Adani Group's annual general meeting, the billionaire said they have identified land for Adani Atomic Energy and said it is a key part of their strategy to support India's long-term energy security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising electricity demand, it added.
“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future. With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” Adani stated.
The industrialist said Adani group's integrated infrastructure model is “designed to deliver reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power while reducing external dependencies and strengthening India's energy resilience”.
The company has increased investments across the energy value chain — spanning clean energy tech, fuel supply, mining, power generation, distribution and transmission. According to the billionaire, it has invested a record over ₹1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26 — over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.
“FY 2025-26 was one such year. It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction,” he said, referring to the group's ₹25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility".
Closing his address, Gautam Adani said the group would continue investing through periods of uncertainty as India seeks to strengthen both its physical and energy infrastructure. “So let this be the year we are remembered for what we built. We built — when it was hardest to build. We believed when it was hardest to believe,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.