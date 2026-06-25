Adani Group to build 10 GW nuclear power capacity by 2035, Chairman Gautam Adani says will expand energy portfolio

Gautam Adani's conglomerate is looking to foray into the nuclear power by building 10 GW capacity by 2035, as it plans to expand its energy portfolio into the atomic energy space, according to a PTI report.
Speaking to shareholders at the Adani Group's annual general meeting, the billionaire said they have identified land for Adani Atomic Energy and said it is a key part of their strategy to support India's long-term energy security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising electricity demand, it added.
“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future. With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” Adani stated.
The industrialist said Adani group's integrated infrastructure model is “designed to deliver reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power while reducing external dependencies and strengthening India's energy resilience”.
The company has increased investments across the energy value chain — spanning clean energy tech, fuel supply, mining, power generation, distribution and transmission. According to the billionaire, it has invested a record over ₹1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26 — over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.
“FY 2025-26 was one such year. It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction,” he said, referring to the group's ₹25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility".
Closing his address, Gautam Adani said the group would continue investing through periods of uncertainty as India seeks to strengthen both its physical and energy infrastructure. “So let this be the year we are remembered for what we built. We built — when it was hardest to build. We believed when it was hardest to believe,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)