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Adani Group to build 10 GW nuclear power capacity by 2035, Chairman Gautam Adani says will expand energy portfolio

Livemint, PTI
Updated25 Jun 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Screengrab from Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's streamed address to the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 on 24 June.
Screengrab from Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's streamed address to the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 on 24 June. (@AdaniOnline)
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Gautam Adani's conglomerate is looking to foray into the nuclear power by building 10 GW capacity by 2035, as it plans to expand its energy portfolio into the atomic energy space, according to a PTI report.

Speaking to shareholders at the Adani Group's annual general meeting, the billionaire said they have identified land for Adani Atomic Energy and said it is a key part of their strategy to support India's long-term energy security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and rising electricity demand, it added.

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“Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future. With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” Adani stated.

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'Integrated infrastructure model to strengthen India's energy resilience'

The industrialist said Adani group's integrated infrastructure model is “designed to deliver reliable, affordable and round-the-clock power while reducing external dependencies and strengthening India's energy resilience”.

The company has increased investments across the energy value chain — spanning clean energy tech, fuel supply, mining, power generation, distribution and transmission. According to the billionaire, it has invested a record over 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26 — over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.

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“FY 2025-26 was one such year. It was a year in which the world grew more fractured, complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction,” he said, referring to the group's 25,000 crore rights issue completed earlier this year, which he described as "a referendum on our credibility".

Adani's grand energy expansion plans: What we know

  • The group's energy expansion is being led by Adani Power, which is executing what Adani called India's largest private-sector power capital expenditure programme, involving investments of more than 2 lakh crore and a target to reach 45 gigawatts of generation capacity within five years.
  • At Adani Energy Solutions, the transmission order book rose to 72,000 crore during the year, supported by projects, including the Khavda-South Olpad high-voltage direct current transmission line. Adani said the company remains India's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capabilities.

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  • The group is also expanding its presence in low-carbon energy. Adani announced a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts of hydropower projects, strengthening regional energy cooperation and adding renewable baseload generation capacity.
  • The group is also expanding gas distribution infrastructure. Adani Total Gas crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas home connections during the year, with the company planning further expansion to meet growing demand for cleaner fuels.

Closing his address, Gautam Adani said the group would continue investing through periods of uncertainty as India seeks to strengthen both its physical and energy infrastructure. “So let this be the year we are remembered for what we built. We built — when it was hardest to build. We believed when it was hardest to believe,” he said.

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(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Adani Group plans to invest heavily in nuclear power, aiming for 10 GW of capacity by 2035.
  • The move is part of a broader strategy to enhance India's energy resilience and security.
  • Adani emphasizes the importance of investing in infrastructure during times of uncertainty.

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