Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
To improve its image after the Hindenburg report release, the Adani Group will organise fixed-income road shows in countries like London, Dubai, US in March
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.
