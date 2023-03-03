Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

1 min read . 12:39 PM IST Reuters
In an effort to improve its image, Adani Group will hold roadshow in London, Dubai, USA

To improve its image after the Hindenburg report release, the Adani Group will organise fixed-income road shows in countries like London, Dubai, US in March

India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.

Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

