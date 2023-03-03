Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
To improve its image after the Hindenburg report release, the Adani Group will organise fixed-income road shows in countries like London, Dubai, US in March
To improve its image after the Hindenburg report release, the Adani Group will organise fixed-income road shows in countries like London, Dubai, US in March
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.
India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.
Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.
Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.
Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.