Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

To improve its image after the Hindenburg report release, the Adani Group will organise fixed-income road shows in countries like London, Dubai, US in March

India's Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short-seller report.

Adani group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

