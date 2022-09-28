Adani group to invest $100 billion by 20323 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 12:44 AM IST
Adani’s plans in the energy transition space include adding 45 GW of hybrid renewable power generation capacity
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani, the second richest person in the world, on Tuesday said his group would invest $100 billion over the next decade, primarily in energy transition and digital opportunities, as well as sectors such as aerospace and defence, metals and petrochemicals.