Adani  group  to  invest $100 billion by 2032

“As a group, we will invest over $100 billion of capital in the next decade. We have earmarked 70% of this investment for the energy transition space. We are already the world’s largest solar player and intend to do far more. In this context, Adani New Industries is the manifestation of the bet we are making in the energy transition space. It is our commitment to investing $70 billion in an integrated hydrogen-based value chain," Adani said at The Forbes Global CEO Conference 2022 in Singapore.