Adani Group to invest $5.2 billion to set up alumina refinery in Odisha

Billionaire Adani had set up a wholly owned subsidiary -- Mundra Aluminium Ltd. -- in December, signaling his aspirations in a sector that is dominated by heavyweights such as the Aditya Birla Group and the London-based Vedanta Resources Ltd. The tycoon, with the world’s biggest wealth gain this year to $126 billion, built his empire on agri-trading and ports but has speedily diversified into airports, data centers and renewable energy, often moving in lockstep with the Indian government’s policy priorities.