Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit: The Adani Group announced a massive ₹7.5 lakh crore investment plan in Rajasthan during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, with over half of this investment to be implemented in the next five years.

At the summit, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., detailed the group’s transformative initiatives. “The Adani Group plans to invest over ₹7.5 lakh crore across various sectors of the state economy, with over 50 per cent of this investment being made over the next five years. We plan to build the world's biggest integrated green energy ecosystem involving 100 gigawatts of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of hydrogen, and 1.8 gigawatts of pump hydro storage. These investments will turn Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs,” he said.

Additionally, the Adani Group will invest in key infrastructure projects, including developing a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport, a multi-modal logistics park, and inland container depots (ICDs) to bolster Rajasthan's connectivity and trade capabilities.

PM Modi and Rajasthan’s Investment Push The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has brought together investors and delegates from over 32 countries and 20 international organizations. Praising the event’s significance, PM Modi remarked, “Today is another important day in the development journey of Rajasthan. A large number of delegates and investors from across the country and the world are here, showcasing their trust in the state’s potential.”

The three-day event also features the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave, MSME Conclave, and the Rajasthan Global Business Expo, with thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, and Startups Pavilion.