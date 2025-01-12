The Adani Group is set to invest ₹75,000 crore in Chhattisgarh across various sectors, including power, cement, education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism, as announced by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, the CMO shared updates and photographs from the discussion on Sunday.

According to a post by the CMO on X, Gautam Adani announced plans to invest ₹60,000 crore to expand the group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion is expected to boost the state’s power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW.

Furthermore, the group committed ₹5,000 crore to develop and expand its cement plants in the region.

In addition, the Adani Foundation pledged ₹10,000 crore over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism under its CSR program.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence equipment, establishing data centres, and creating a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, the CMO stated.

This substantial investment is anticipated to accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall development of the state, the CMO added.