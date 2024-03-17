Adani Group is all set to exponentially boost its planned investments in the next fiscal year ending March 2025. As per the news agency PTI, Adani Group is expected to invest over ₹1.2 lakh ($14 billion) crore across its portfolio business with a special focus on green/renewable energy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investments are made in portfolio companies ranging from energy, airports, commodities, cement, and media.

The planned investments are 40% higher than the invested amount in the current fiscal year. The report claimed that by March 31 this year, Adani Group is estimated to have incurred a capex of around USD 10 billion. The company has doubled down on its $100 billion investment guidance for the next 7-10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Group is planning to allocate as much as 70% of this ₹1.2 lakh crore in the green energy business which includes renewable power, green hydrogen, and green evacuation. Out of the remaining 30%, the company will look to spend a big chunk to expand its airports and ports businesses.

The report claimed that Adani Group is expecting a big jump in profits after the execution of planned investments.

Major investments in the airport portfolio The new set of planned investments comes after the Adani Group pledged to invest more than ₹60,000 crore in its airport business over the next 5-10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said that the company is planning to pump half of the investments into the terminal and runway capacity over the next five years while the other half will be allocated for the city-side development of the airports over a period of 10 years.

“In coming times, we foresee non-metros bypassing hubs and providing flyers direct connectivity across the world. Their connectivity within the country will also improve," he said.

With an objective to capitalize on the rising demands in the aviation market, the Adani Group is planning to double its airport capacity by 2040. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The current capacity of our airports is 110 million passengers annually (MPA). This will be increased by up to three times. Lucknow has got a new terminal. Navi Mumbai will open next (by next March). Then Guwahati airport will get a new terminal. We are planning new terminals for Ahmedabad and Jaipur also. Overall, we are looking at a combined capacity of about 300 MPA by 2040," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!