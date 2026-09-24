Adani Group to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 for ports, logistics, power, data centres and more

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that his company will invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 across various sectors. Gautam Adani said Adani Group plans to invest over ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 in sectors including ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

Adani to invest in power distribution This is the first formal mention of the Adani Group's proposal to invest in power distribution, which has so far remained the monopoly of R P Sanjiv Goenka Group, through its flagship company CESC Ltd, in Kolkata and Howrah.

CESC Ltd supplies power to the twin cities, while the rest of West Bengal, along with Salt Lake and New Town, remains under the state-owned WBSEDCL.

What Gautam Adani said Explaining the rationale for the infrastructure push, Adani said ports strengthen logistics, logistics attracts industry, industry drives manufacturing, manufacturing needs energy, and energy enables digital infrastructure, adding that "jobs multiply" as the chain builds up.

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Calling West Bengal the country's natural maritime and logistics bridge to Northeast India and Southeast Asia, Adani said the state has the potential to become "one of Asia's greatest integrated industrial and economic platforms".

The group also announced its support for the restoration of Kolkata's historic Writers' Building. The building was originally used as an administrative office by the East India Company and later housed offices of the West Bengal government.

Adani also highlighted West Bengal's strategic location, saying the state has the potential to serve as a key maritime and logistics link between India's industrial heartland, the Northeast and the Bay of Bengal.

“This gives Bengal a structural advantage few regions can match and the potential to become not just a gateway,” he said.

Adani Arogya Mandir The Adani Group Chairman made the announcement during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the ₹4000 crore Adani Arogya Mandir project in New Town.

The Adani Arogya Mandir will be a 2,000-bed, not-for-profit medical institution. Of the total beds, 1,000 will be reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central government health insurance schemes. Further, the facility will also include a medical college, along with advanced research and healthcare facilities.

“We will invest over 4,000 crore rupees in this hospital, college, and research facility,” Adani said.

Highlighting the group's wider investment plans, Adani said the healthcare project was part of a larger commitment to the state.