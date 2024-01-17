Adani Group on Wednesday said it will invest ₹50,000 crore over the next 10 years to set up a 1 GW data centre in Maharashtra. The apples-to-airport conglomerate will invest ₹624 billion in Maharashtra and Telangana as a part of its ₹7-trillion expenditure plan for the next decade, Reuters reported.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the group, and the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the 1 GW (gigawatt) hyperscale data infrastructure. ALSO READ: Adani-Hindenburg Case Verdict: Adani Group stocks rally up to 12%; overall m-cap jumps over ₹15 lakh crore “The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos," it said in a statement. ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises raises stake in media agency IANS "The data centre infrastructure, which will be set up in key locations such as Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, and provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people," the Adani Group was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Maharashtra government is interested in promoting information technology-related infrastructure and services and considers the proposed hyperscale project to be economically and socially beneficial to the state.

ALSO READ: Adani Group to provide 350 sq ft flats in Dharavi slums, 17% larger than typical projects

Mega projects like this have facilitated Mumbai's renewable energy journey and align well with its broader sustainability goals contributing to India's broader renewable energy targets. Mumbai's renewable energy share now surpasses that of major global cities, PTI reported.

What's in for Telangana

Adani Group said it will invest over ₹12,400 crore in an array of projects including a data centre, clean energy project, and a cement plant in Telangana.

The Adani Enterprises will set up a 100-megawatt data centre in Telangana, while Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies also signed deals to set up projects in the state.

"The government of Telangana signed 4 MoUs with the Adani Portfolio of Companies for over ₹12,400 crores at the World Economic Forum, Davos. Adani Group to invest ₹5,000 crores in 100 MW data centre that will use green energy. Adani Green to set up two pump storage projects using over ₹5,000 crore. Adani Defence and Aerospace to invest ₹1,000 crore to set up counter-drone and missile facilities," ANI reported.

Last week, Adani pledged to invest $24 billion over five years in renewable energy in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)

