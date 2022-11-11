Mumbai: Adani group on Friday announced a revised timeline for its proposed open offer to acquire 26% public shareholding in NDTV, the news broadcaster said in a filing to stock exchanges.

As per the filing, the Adani open offer is now proposed to open for subscription on 22 November and will close on 5 December.

The previous timeline for the open offer by Adani was 17 October to 1 November.

In August, Gautam Adani-led entities had acquired a lesser known company called Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) which had lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV founders. VPCL had lent the amount more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed it to acquire a stake of 29.18% in NDTV at any time.

VCPL with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd have proposed to acquire an additional 26 per cent or 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of ₹294 per share.

NDTV promoters had contested the open offer and the acquisition of VCPL stake, asserting that the deal cannot go ahead without Sebi's nod as well as that of the Income Tax Department.

Adani group had previously rejected claims that the stake sale would require clearance from tax authorities.

The promoters of NDTV had claimed that they were completely unaware of the takeover and it was done without their consent.