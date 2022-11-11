Adani Group to launch open offer for NDTV on 22 Nov1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 10:09 PM IST
As per the filing, the Adani open offer is now proposed to open for subscription on 22 November and will close on 5 December.
Mumbai: Adani group on Friday announced a revised timeline for its proposed open offer to acquire 26% public shareholding in NDTV, the news broadcaster said in a filing to stock exchanges.