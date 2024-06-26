Adani Group to nearly double FY25 capex at ₹1.3 trillion
Summary
- The group will invest nearly 85% of the planned amount in infrastructure and utilities, including ₹34,000 crore in renewable energy. About ₹7,000 crore will go into the ports business, ₹4,200 crore in data centres business under unlisted AdaniConneX.
The Adani group plans to nearly double its capital expenditure to ₹1.3 trillion in FY25, as the conglomerate sharpens its infrastructure and green energy focus in one of the most aggressive expansion plans in India Inc.