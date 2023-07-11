Adani Group to offer bids for Anil Ambani-owned bankrupt coal power plants1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Adani Group may face intense competition for Anil Ambani promoted Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd which operates 600-megawatt generation facilities
Gautam Adani is going to bid for the coal-fired power plants promoted by Anil Ambani that are currently under auction, Bloomberg reported quoting people aware of the matter. Adani Group may face intense competition for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd which operates 600-megawatt generation facilities in central India, the report added.
