Adani Group to pick up minority stake in Cleartrip

Adani Group is currently the largest Indian private airport operator which has the operational control of the country's second busiest airport at Mumbai. The conglomerate, which is present in businesses as varied as ports, power and gas, also operates six other airports, namely, Lucknow (LKO), Ahmedabad (AMD), Mangaluru (IXE), Guwahati (GAU), Jaipur (JAI) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).