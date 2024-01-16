Adani Group to provide 350 sq ft flats in Dharavi slums, 17% larger than typical projects
Adani Group commits to providing new 350 sq ft flats to eligible residents of Dharavi slum clusters, with the size of the flats being 17% larger than typical slum redevelopment projects.
