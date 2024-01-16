 Adani Group to provide 350 sq ft flats in Dharavi slums, 17% larger than typical projects | Mint
Adani Group to provide 350 sq ft flats in Dharavi slums, 17% larger than typical projects

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Adani Group commits to providing new 350 sq ft flats to eligible residents of Dharavi slum clusters, with the size of the flats being 17% larger than typical slum redevelopment projects.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani Group to offer more spacious flat (BLOOMBERG) (BLOOMBERG)Premium
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Adani Group announced its commitment to provide new 350 sq ft flats to eligible residents of the Dharavi slum clusters. Engaged in the redevelopment of Dharavi slums in partnership with the Maharashtra government, the Adani Group emphasized that the size of these flats is "17 per cent more" than those typically offered in slum redevelopment projects on January 16.

Also Read | Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Maharashtra govt TDR rule tweaks may advantage Adani Group: Report

The forthcoming flats will include essential amenities such as a kitchen and toilet, a notable improvement from the previous housing provision for informal settlement dwellers, which measured 269 sq ft. Starting in 2018, the state government initiated the allocation of homes ranging from 315 to 322 sq ft for these residents.

Also Read | ‘Mischievous ploy’: Adani group rejects allegation of favouritism in Maharashtra govt's Dharavi-TDR notification

In addition to improved housing, the redeveloped area will feature community halls, recreational spaces, public gardens, dispensaries, and daycare centers for children. The eligibility criteria for residents were set on January 1, 2000.

Also Read | Adani to kick off Dharavi project with $1.5 billion investment

Residents deemed "ineligible" will be accommodated under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, adhering to the state government's guidelines. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project operates as a special purpose vehicle, established through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government. The company secured the contract to overhaul Asia's largest slum clusters in November 2022.

Adani Group, last year won the bid for the 5,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). A section of the state's opposition has accused the government of tweaking the TDR norms to allow the Adani Group to maximise its profit. The company, in response to the accusation, called it a “mischievous ploy" at the “behest of certain vested interests," as Mint reported last year.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Published: 16 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST
