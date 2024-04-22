Companies
Adani Group to raise up to $500 mn from Europian funds in energy push
Anirudh Laskar 4 min read 22 Apr 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The company will need to sell new shares worth about 1.5% stake to raise the amount, going by its current market price.
MUMBAI : Adani Green Energy Ltd is close to raising $400-500 million from at least two Europe-based funds, two people aware of the deal said.
