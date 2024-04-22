Adani Group to raise up to $500 mn from Europian funds in energy push

"The group is negotiating with at least two large funds based out of Europe. One is an energy-sector fund and one is a large hedge fund. Funds are keen to invest in the company after it emerged as the fastest and the largest renewables firm in India with about 11 GW operational capacity. The deal to raise the capital via stake sale in Adani Green is likely to be announced in May," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.