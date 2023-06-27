Billionaire Gautam Adani led Adani Group aims to review its capital market strategy once the market stabilises, said Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh.

He said that the company's balance sheet is 'healthy' and it possesses industry-leading business development capabilities, robust governance, secure assets and strong cash flows.

“The company’s Balance Sheet is healthy; it possesses industry-leading business development capabilities, robust governance, secure assets and strong cash flows. Once the market completely stabilises, the company will review its capital market strategy and remains confident in its capacity to sustain superior shareholder returns," Singh said.

The consolidated total income of the Adani Group of companies increased by 96 per cent to ₹1,38,175 crore in FY 2022-23 compared to ₹70,433 crore in FY 2021-22. The company's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBIDTA) meanwhile increased by 112 per cent to ₹10,025 crore in FY 2022-23, the annual report revealed. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners increased by 218 per cent to ₹2,473 crore in FY 2022-23.

“The subscription for the FPO closed successfully but the company selected not to proceed given the unprecedented volatility in its equity price, underlining a priority to keep investor interests paramount. The decision to not proceed with the FPO will not affect our operations and plans and the company will continue to prioritise long-term value creation," he said.

In January, US short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group. This resulted in a stock market rout that had erased about $ 145 billion in the conglomerate's market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group, however, has denied all allegations by Hindenburg.

The group's Chief Financial Officer also spoke on why the company's overall risk profile continues to be moderate. "Your company has an elaborate Risk Management Framework with corresponding alerts and triggers against external realities, promoting a timely response. In view of this, even as your company is large, its overall risk profile (aggregated across businesses) continues to be moderate," Singh said.