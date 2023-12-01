Adani Group to take final call on Wilmar JV stake divestment in three months: Report
The Gautam Adani-led group holds a 44 per cent stake in the fast-moving consumer goods JV and has been considering a potential sale of its stake for a few months
Adani Group will decide on divesting its stake in Adani Wilmar, its joint venture with Singapore-based Wilmar International, in the next three months, group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said on Friday. "We are currently studying whether to keep or divest Wilmar stake," Singh said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.