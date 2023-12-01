comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Group to take final call on Wilmar JV stake divestment in three months: Report
Back Back

Adani Group to take final call on Wilmar JV stake divestment in three months: Report

 Reuters

The Gautam Adani-led group holds a 44 per cent stake in the fast-moving consumer goods JV and has been considering a potential sale of its stake for a few months

Adani to decide on Wilmar JV stake soon (REUTERS)Premium
Adani to decide on Wilmar JV stake soon (REUTERS)

Adani Group will decide on divesting its stake in Adani Wilmar, its joint venture with Singapore-based Wilmar International, in the next three months, group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said on Friday. "We are currently studying whether to keep or divest Wilmar stake," Singh said on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

The Gautam Adani-led group holds a 44% stake in the fast-moving consumer goods JV and has been considering a potential sale of its stake for a few months, Bloomberg News reported in August, adding that the billionaire and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity. Adani Wilmar posted a loss for a second consecutive quarter in November.

The Adani Group is recovering after a Jan. 24 report from U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research raised concerns over debt levels and the use of tax havens, wiping out nearly $147 billion worth of market cap.

Shares of its group companies have rebounded but are still down around $120 billion in value. Markets regulator is currently investigating the group under orders of the Supreme Court. Adani Wilmar shares, which are down 45% so far this year, closed down 0.1% on Friday.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 07:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App