Adani Group to tamp down capex roadmap
- Conglomerate intends to pay back all of the loans raised against shares
- Senior bankers said the Adani group’s fight to redeem itself would depend on how well the group manages the liquidity crisis
MUMBAI : The Adani group plans to trim its capital spending plans while providing more collateral in the form of stock pledges to lenders after it pulled its ₹20,000 crore equity fundraising plan last week due to a stock rout set off by Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations against the conglomerate, two people close to the development said.
