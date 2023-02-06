Adani Group to tamp down capex roadmap

However, since most of the group’s assets are cash-generating, overseas bonds are coming due only by FY25, and the group’s projects are well-commissioned with adequate long-term financing, Adani Group is currently not facing any liquidity risk, according to the two persons. “Banks have not asked any Adani company to bring in additional collateral for the existing sanctioned limits. Also, most of the assets are cash-generating with strong Ebitda. And the $4.5 billion loan taken for Ambuja and ACC acquisitions will be repaid from the cash the two cement companies are generating. They have around ₹8,000- 10,000 crore of cash available. They have zero debt and are clocking over ₹6,400 crore of Ebitda. As such, Ambuja and ACC are self-sustainable firms. The incomes from these two firms are sufficient to repay the $4.5 billion loan taken from foreign banks," said the first person.

