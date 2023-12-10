Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group will spend ₹7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, reported news agency PTI on 10 December.

Sharing the details, chairman Gautam Adani took to X and revealed his plans which will further consolidate the conglomerate's position as infrastructure leader in India.

Adani in the post over the last few days detailed 'green' initiatives of the investment plan across some verticals of the apples-to-airport conglomerate.

"The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over ₹7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," Adani Energy Solutions said in a stock exchange filing.

While flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd incubates and develops new businesses spanning mining, airports, defense and aerospace, solar manufacturing, roads, metro and rail, data centers, and resource management, its ports business is on a greening drive.

"By 2025, we will set a national benchmark being the only carbon-neutral port operations and be net zero for APSEZ by 2040. Our climate-friendly transformation includes electrifying all cranes, switching all diesel-based internal transfer vehicles to battery-based ITVs, and installing an additional 1000 MW of captive renewable capacity," Adani said in a post on X.

It is to be known that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is the nation's largest seaport operator in the country, with ports on both the east and west coasts.

"Our dedication to protecting the environment is also reflected in our expanding mangrove plantations, aiming for a remarkable 5000 hectares by FY 25. This is yet another step towards a greener future and further testament to our commitment to climate stewardship," he said.

Sharing pictures of the massive construction work in Kuch desserts in Gujarat, Adani said his group is building "the world's largest green energy park".

"This monumental project, covering 726 sq km in the challenging Rann desert, is visible even from space. We will generate 30GW to power over 20 million homes. Also, just 150 km away, in our Karmabhoomi Mundra, we are creating one of the globe's most extensive and integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystems for solar and wind," he said.

"This marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable energy, underlining our commitment to the Solar Alliance and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative."

Continuing on the green business, he said Adani Total Gas Ltd - the group's city gas firm - is on a "massive expansion" with "CNG and piped natural gas, compressed biogas, and e-mobility.

ATGL retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to households for cooking and industries across several cities in the country. Alongside this, it is setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as well as building plants that will turn agri waste into gas that can be used in city gas operations.

"We are on target for installing 75,000 EV charging stations by 2030. All of our own 50 sites are now powered by rooftop solar panels. Our operations vehicle fleet, covering 37 million km yearly, completely switched from diesel to CNG," Adani said.

In recent years, the Adani group has ventured into newer businesses including data centers, cement, telecom and media.

In 2019, the Adani group ventured into the airport business 2019, after it won operation and management contracts for six airports Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Besides, it holds 73 percent of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which, in turn, holds 74 percent of Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

"Adani's #MumbaiAirport is redefining excellence in aviation! It's now the best in Asia Pacific for Services according to ASQ, in the 40 million passenger category," the chairman said in a separate post.

