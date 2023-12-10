Adani group to undertake 7 lakh crore investment over next 10 years, Gautam Adani shares details
While flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd incubates and develops new businesses spanning mining, airports, defence and aerospace, solar manufacturing, roads, metro and rail, data centres and resource management, its ports business is on a greening drive.
Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group will spend ₹7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years, reported news agency PTI on 10 December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message