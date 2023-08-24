Adani group touts enough cash to service debts in coming decade1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Adani group said its cash flow generated from business operation and balances stood at ₹77,890 crore ($9.4 billion) by the end of March
Adani Group said cash and profit generated from its sprawling infrastructure business can cover all the debt maturing each year in the coming decade, as billionaire Gautam Adani tries to restore investor confidence days before India’s markets regulator is due to submit findings from a probe into the group’s alleged wrongdoings.