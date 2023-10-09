Adani Groups alleges Financial times of attempting to ‘financially destabilise’ the conglomerate
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
Adani Group has released a media statement condemning the ‘Malicious Campaign’ by UK based newspaper Financial Times, claiming that the media outlet has been rehashing old and baseless allegations to hamper the global reputation of the conglomerate.
