Adani headwinds could spread to other Indian companies seeking ESG financing

Mumbai: The strong headwinds faced by the Adani group, which has been at the forefront of issuing international green and sustainability bonds, could impact access to offshore ESG-linked financing plans of other Indian companies, according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysts.

A person who tracks ESG investments termed the Adani issue as a bad omen for India’s green energy ambitions. “Green investments cannot be looked at in isolation, and global investors will have a wait and watch approach than rush into investing in ESG-led projects," the person said on the condition of anonymity.

This follows Dow Jones dropping Adani Enterprises from its sustainability indices from 7 February. According to its website, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Adani group has raised several billion dollars so far via green bonds, green loans and sustainability-linked bonds.

Unprecedented allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation against Adani group firms by New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research have hammered shares of the conglomerate wiping out more than $100 billion in market value so far.

The immediate future may see more bumps for India Inc. at a time when ESG metrics have become a key aspect to attract global investors.

A spokesperson for the Adani group said, in response to queries, that the group’s “ongoing projects (will) continue according to plan".

Meanwhile, industry experts said since domestic lenders have not raised any concerns so far and neither have regulators, there may not be any change of lending clauses from banks.

“Investors use ESG as one of the additional metrics and not the only one to analyze a company’s growth prospects. At the same time, many large investors do look at ESG performance of companies even if they aren’t on indices such as Dow Jones, which itself is dynamic," said Ashwini Hingne, senior manager at WRI India, which works in areas of sustainability, energy, urban development, etc.

“However, while critical issues such as those highlighted in this case may have an impact on the short run, long term impact on investments will depend on how the raised issues are addressed to reinstate investor confidence," Hingne added.

Rating firms, too, are keeping a close eye on the developments at Adani group, though they differed on their analysis of the impact on the group.