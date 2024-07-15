Adani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea against judgment

Adani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea against the judgment which refused to constitute a SIT or order CBI probe into the stock crash case

Livemint
First Published15 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Adani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea against the judgment refused a SIT, CBI probe into the stock crash case
Adani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea against the judgment refused a SIT, CBI probe into the stock crash case

Adani Hindenburg case: The Supreme Court dismissed a plea on Monday seeking a review of its verdict on January 3, refusing to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or CBI probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani Group.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra dismissed the review plea, filed by a PIL against the January 3 judgement.

Also Read | Adani to expand ports biz in Vietnam, receives nod to develop greenfield project

The bench said," Having perused the review petition, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petition is, therefore, dismissed,” the bench said in its order.

The review petition claimed that there were "mistakes and errors" in the judgment. The petition added that in light of certain new material that had been received by the counsel for the petitioner, there were sufficient reasons for a review of the verdict, reported PTI.

Also Read | Adani Wilmar down 17% in last one year and 6% in 2024 so far; is it a good time to buy?

The plea further claimed that the Sebi, in its report, only updated the court about the status of the 24 probes it undertook against the Adani Group following the allegations, whether they were complete or incomplete. However, the market regulator did not disclose any findings or details of the action taken against the group in its report.

Also Read | Kotak, caught in Adani-Hindenburg storm, says wasn’t aware of manipulative trade

It is important to note that the apex court, in its judgement, noted that the Sebi has completed its investigation in 22 out of the 24 matters where allegations had been levelled against the Adani Group.

Also Read | What SEBI’s notice and Hindenburg’s response means for Adani?

"There are apparent errors on the face of the impugned order dated January 3, 2024, wherein this court rejected the petitioner's prayer to constitute a court-monitored SIT into the massive fraud involving market manipulation through offshore entities owned by promoters of Adani Group. Hence, the impugned judgment is liable to be reviewed," PTI quoted the plea.

In early 2023, the US short-seller levelled allegations on the Adani Group with financial wrongdoings in its investigation on February 25. Following that, the market capitalization of the Adani Group plummeted as a result by more than $140 billion. The Adani Group dismissed the charges as lies, asserting it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

 

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsAdani Hindenburg case: Supreme Court dismisses review plea against judgment

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue