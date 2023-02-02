Adani-Hindenburg row: How withdrawal of FPO may impact billionaire Gautam Adani's group
- Due to the carnage in Adani stocks, Gautam Adani who was among the top five billionaires in the world --- witnessed a massive downfall in his wealth. Mukesh Ambani has surpassed Adani to become the richest man in India.
Majority of Adani stocks continue to be in deep reds without any rest, losing billions of dollars in valuation. Thursday emerged as another day for bears to topple Adani stocks off the table with Adani Enterprises taking a massive blow, especially, after the call-off of the ₹20,000 crore follow-on-public offer (FPO) despite being fully subscribed. This raises concerns over funding that the group needs for its ambitious expansionary roadmap and debt servicing.
