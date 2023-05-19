Supreme Court panel's report on Adani-Hindenburg row made public; here's what it says2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 01:56 PM IST
The panel's report revealed that empirical data showed retail investors' exposure in Adani listed stocks increased after January 24 which was the day when Hindenburg released its research report on Adani Group.
A new development has taken place in the embattled Adani Group and Hindenburg case. This time, it is the Supreme Court panel's report on the billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has been made public. On Friday, according to media reports, the apex court stated that at this stage it is not possible to conclude that there was a regulatory failure on the price manipulation allegation.
