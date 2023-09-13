Adani in talks with global banks for $3.5 billion loan in one of top Asia loans in 2023: Report1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Adani Group is in talks with banks to refinance debt taken on to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd, with lenders divided into three categories in what could be one of Asia’s largest syndicated loan deals of the year.
