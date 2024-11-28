After GQG, Abu Dhabi's IHC backs Adani over US indictment

US charges

Last week Gautam Adani, his nephew and Adani Green Energy executive director Sagar Adani, and Adani Green Energy managing director Vneet Jaain were charged by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged bribery. Prosecutors alleged the executives paid several Indian government officials a combined ₹2,029 crore in bribes for favourable power supply agreements, and charged them with three counts of alleged securities and wire fraud. Two former executives of Azure Power and three former executives of Canadian investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) were also implicated by the American prosecutors.